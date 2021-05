Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 07:12 Hits: 7

Christian Schmidt, a former minister in the German government, has been appointed as the new international high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the office that oversees the implementation of the 1995 Dayton peace accords.

