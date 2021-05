Category: World Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 06:44 Hits: 15

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Washington are not discussing a possible prisoner swap that could secure the release of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine jailed in Russia for spying, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying. Read full story

