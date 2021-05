Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 01:10 Hits: 2

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders cut Europe's air links with Belarus on Monday (May 24), as strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime paraded a dissident journalist arrested after his flight was forced to land in Minsk. Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet on Sunday ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-cut-air-links-belarus-forced-plane-landing-roman-protasevich-14880342