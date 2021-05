Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 02:10 Hits: 2

United Airlines and its pilots' union have reached an agreement to prohibit the airline from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations to its pilots, the Air Line Pilots Association said on Monday (May 24).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-united-airlines-union-against-mandatory-vaccine-14880510