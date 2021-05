Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 21:55 Hits: 2

The US Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and how the U.S. government responded to the crisis, two Congressional officials said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/senate-house-intelligence-committees-also-probing-covid-19-14886006