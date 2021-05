Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 19:54 Hits: 2

French judicial investigators heard fugitive ex-auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn as a witness on Wednesday (May 26) in Beirut ahead of further questioning next week, two sources said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ghosn-gives-witness-testimony-to-french-investigators-14892180