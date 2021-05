Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 20:08 Hits: 2

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting women more than men in Latin America and pregnant mothers above all, threatening to roll back 20 years of advances in access to family planning, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday (May 26).

