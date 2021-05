Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 20:13 Hits: 2

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asked several US corporate executives for better ties in a call on Wednesday in which he again criticised the White House's decision to call the 1915 Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/erdogan-calls-on-us-executives-for-better-ties-with-turkey-14892262