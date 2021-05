Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 13:48 Hits: 2

SAN JOSE, California: Police and federal investigators sought on Thursday (May 27) to determine why a Northern California transit employee opened fire on his co-workers, killing nine people in the latest mass shooting to haunt the United States. The accused gunman shot himself as police closed in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/police-fbi-seek-motive-gunman-kills-9-co-workers-rail-yard-14897648