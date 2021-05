Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 20:18 Hits: 7

The head of Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) protested on Thursday (May 27) at the Belarusian border along with dozens of journalists after the arrest of anti-regime blogger Roman Protasevich.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rsf-media-watchdog-chief-leads-protest-on-belarus-border-14899958