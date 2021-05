Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 15:31 Hits: 6

The Hague District Court has ruled Royal Dutch Shell must cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030. The landmark case will likely set a global precedent for holding polluting multinational organizations accountable for curbing emissions.

