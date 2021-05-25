The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

America, Human Rights, and Israel’s War on Palestine

Human rights are human rights, and they are part of international law under the UN Charter. Whether the case is Xinjiang and the Uighurs, Myanmar and the Rohingya, or Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, the correct way to defend international law is through the United Nations, starting with an independent investigation under the auspices of the UN Human Rights Council.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-must-uphold-palestinian-human-rights-in-israel-by-jeffrey-d-sachs-2021-05

