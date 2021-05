Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 08:20 Hits: 8

Even as many rich countries free themselves from the pandemic’s grip, COVID-19 cases and deaths are surging in several regions, enabling dangerous new variants to emerge. Only universal immunization can end the cycle of misery – but achieving it will require more than a temporary waiver of vaccine manufacturers’ intellectual-property rights.

