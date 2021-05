Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 06:28 Hits: 6

SHAH ALAM: Celebrities Norman Hakim and his wife Memey Suhaiza along with Abby Abadi and her husband Muhammad Faizal Zakari have been issued with RM2,000 compounds each for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) during the recent Hari Raya celebrations. Read full story

