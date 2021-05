Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 23:27 Hits: 3

Ukraine said on Wednesday (May 26) there had been no progress in NATO's "open-door" policy to Ukrainian membership and does not understand why it was not invited to the Western military alliance's summit.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ukraine-decries-lack-of-progress-in-joining-nato--wants-to-be-at-summit-14891930