Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 15:25 Hits: 1

Asahi Shimbun, a leading Japanese newspaper, has called for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics. Recent polls show 80% of Japanese are against the Games, but the government, which has spent $15.4 billion, has made no indication they will be canceled.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0526/Public-pressure-mounts-in-Japan-for-Olympic-cancellation?icid=rss