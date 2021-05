Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 12:23 Hits: 6

A lawyer for the European Union accused AstraZeneca on Wednesday of failing to respectits contract with the 27-nation bloc for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and asked a Belgian court to impose a large fine on the company.

