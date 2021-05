Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 13:53 Hits: 6

Mali's transitional president and prime minister resigned during mediation efforts Wednesday after being arrested in an apparent second military coup in nine months, a top junta aide and an international diplomat said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210526-mali-interim-leaders-resign-before-mediator-after-ex-coup-leader-takes-power