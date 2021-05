Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 11:51 Hits: 5

Because gross violations of human rights are central to governance in China and Russia, the United States should recognize that its own commitment to internationally accepted norms is a key source of strength. As the history of the Cold War shows, a US foreign policy that advances such principles is far more likely to attract allies.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-human-rights-realism-to-counter-china-russia-by-robert-d-kaplan-2021-05