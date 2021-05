Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 08:59 Hits: 6

Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rohani says he has urged the country’s supreme leader to widen the field in next month’s presidential election after only seven candidates were approved and several of his high-profile allies were rejected.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-rohani-presidential-election-candidates/31274349.html