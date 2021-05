Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 14:51 Hits: 3

The German far-right party Alternative for Germany has chosen two staunch anti-immigrant hard-liners to lead it into this year's general election. This is a heavy defeat for the more moderate wing of the party.

