Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 09:09 Hits: 6

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's aviation regulator on Wednesday urged all airlines to avoid Belarus airspace for safety reasons, saying the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight had put in question the country's ability to provide safe skies. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/26/europe-agency-urges-all-airlines-to-avoid-belarus-over-safety