Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 08:12 Hits: 7

Belarus’s defiant authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has accused the West of "crossing red lines" over its angry reaction to the country's diversion of a civilian airliner and arrest of a dissident journalist.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/lukashenka-belarus-ryanair/31274278.html