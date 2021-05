Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 08:49 Hits: 8

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Unknown assailants set off four grenades in Burundi's capital Bujumbura late on Tuesday, killing two people and wounding several others, police said. Read full story

