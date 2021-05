Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:47 Hits: 4

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa marked Africa Day by unveiling the statue of a 19th century anti-colonialist who became a national heroine. Mnangagwa vowed to press Britain to return the skull of Mbuya Nehanda.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/zimbabwe-unveils-statue-of-icon-grandmother-nehanda/a-57663215?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf