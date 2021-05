Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 06:20 Hits: 9

GENEVA (Reuters) - The European Union is partly to blame for deaths of migrants taking boats across the Mediterranean due to unanswered distress calls, obstruction of humanitarian rescue efforts, and so-called "pushbacks" to Libya, the United Nations said on Wednesday. Read full story

