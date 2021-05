Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 19:14 Hits: 4

South Africa's governing African National Congress said it will look into the behaviour of its already suspended general secretary, Ace Magashule, after he and two other party members aimed veiled insults at ANC leaders last week.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-africa-s-anc-to-probe-top-official-magashule-for-divisive-14885524