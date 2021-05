Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 19:34 Hits: 5

Peru's interim president said on Tuesday there will be "no impunity" for the authors of a massacre of 16 Peruvians in a jungle region known for cocaine production, which authorities attribute to a dissident faction of Shining Path rebels.

