Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:31 Hits: 5

Some Democrats are pressing the White House to take a tougher line on Israel and challenging President Biden to take a stand on human rights.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/0525/Why-more-Democrats-are-pressing-Biden-to-support-Palestinian-rights?icid=rss