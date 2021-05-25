In the case of Ronald Greene, Louisiana cop accused of hiding his body cam footage for 2 years

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 21:40 Hits: 7

Despite calls for reform and justice, police brutality continues nationwide. Almost every day a new case makes headlines in which a person of color has become a victim of police violence. As these cases continue to come to light, footage associated with them has as well.

In multiple cases body cam and other footage have gone unseen until months, sometimes even years after an incident of violence has been reported. Most recently, police body cam footage of the arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in police custody in Louisiana after a car chase, has surfaced. The footage obtained by the Associated Press last week is over two years old and sheds light on the reality of what happened and the lies police officials told to cover up the incident. It came from multiple officers including Lt. John Clary, Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, Trooper Kory York, and Trooper Dakota DeMoss, all of who are white.

In addition to the newly released footage, state police documents obtained from the AP found that Clary not only lied to internal investigators of the threat Greene held but denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years. “Video doesn’t lie, and the best way to protect the integrity of law enforcement agencies is with body camera footage,” Rafael Goyeneche, a former prosecutor who is president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission said.

Greene was chased by police officials in May 2019 after failing to stop for an unspecified traffic violation. According to the AP, officials initially told the family that he died from the impact of crashing into a tree, however, later state officials “acknowledg[ed] only that Greene struggled with troopers and died on his way to the hospital.” The newly released footage details this further with over 46 minutes of disturbing footage including police officials repeatedly using a Taser, punching, and choking Greene as he is put in handcuffs.

While Greene died in police custody before he was able to arrive at the hospital, the time of his death is unclear. The newly released footage depicts the state he was in prior to his death including moments of unresponsiveness and a use-of-force that experts note violates protocols for safely handling someone in handcuffs. The footage supports the suspicion the physician who saw Greene had that the initial account of his death “does not add up,” the AP reported.

According to The New York Times, an independent autopsy was also conducted by Greene’s family which found severe injuries to his skull. A year after his death, the family sued the police for wrongful death and succeeded in having federal authorities open a civil rights case on his behalf. However, while investigations were opened, Louisiana State Police refused to release the footage publicly for two years under the claim that it would undermine the investigative process.

But while the department attempted to hide the footage, the AP released it after obtaining it last week. National outrage followed the released footage with many emphasizing the importance of body cam footage in holding law enforcement accountable. According to the AP, not all of the police troopers at the scene had their cameras or microphones on during the arrest and at one point one officer even turned his camera off. While the importance of body cam footage and its need for accountability is strong, studies have unfortunately found that the presence of footage does not impact an officer's behavior. According to a study published in Criminology & Public Policy, one of the largest reviews of academic research on body cameras to date, academics at George Mason University found that, in most police departments, cameras have not had a consistent or significant effect on officer behavior. Additionally, it noted that when misconduct is brought up in court, video footage is often incomplete, often resulting in confusion or doubt between juries.

While the new footage still does not paint a completely clear picture, it sheds light on the disparities present in police recollection of the incident and clearly confirms that Greene was a victim of police brutality before his death.

“Okay, okay. I’m sorry. I’m scared. Officer, I’m scared, I’m your brother, I’m scared,” Greene can be heard telling at least two officers in the video. The officers then used a Taser, kicked, and dragged him. After beating and handcuffing him the officers drag him by his ankles and leave him in a vulnerable position for more than nine minutes. “I hope this guy ain’t got fucking AIDS,” one of the officers says as he cleans blood off of himself.

One officer was even heard discussing the arrest in a telephone exchange inside his patrol vehicle. “And I beat the ever-living fuck out of him, choked him and everything else trying to get him under control, and we finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there, and the son of a bitch was still fighting, and we was still wrestling with him trying to hold him down because he was spitting blood everywhere—and then all of a sudden he just went limp,” the trooper said.

According to CNN, experts believe the footage reveals misconduct and a plot to cover up the reality of the incident. Because it makes it difficult to breathe, police officials are allegedly told to prevent a person from staying in the same position for too long, the outlet reported.

“There’s nothing in any manual anywhere in the United States that allows for dragging an individual face down by their ankles,” Charles Ramsey, the former commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, told CNN last week commenting on the footage. “Clearly this is a case of excessive force, between the tasing, kicking, beating. Having him in a prone position for that length of time ... that is still a position that’s very difficult to breathe. Part of your training tells you, as soon as you get him cuffed, roll him over or sit him up, in order for them to be able to breathe.”

Following the disparities that have repeatedly been raised in the case, at least six troopers were made defendants in the Greene family’s wrongful death lawsuit. The officer who dragged Greene by his ankles was identified as York and suspended without pay for not only dragging Greene but improperly deactivating his body camera, NPR reported. As a result two of the Louisiana State Police troopers involved in the arrest will be fired by the Louisiana State Police, sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

"They murdered him. It was set out, it was planned," Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, said Wednesday. "He didn't have a chance. Ronnie didn't have a chance. He wasn't going to live to tell about it.”

