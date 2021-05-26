More details emerge in charges against Republican lawmaker for his strange classroom antics

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 00:10 Hits: 6

More details have emerged surrounding the allegations against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel of Kansas. Samsel is facing three misdemeanor counts of battery stemming from an April 28 incident in a Wellsville High School classroom where the state legislator was a substitute teacher. Video of the incident as well as statements made by students seem to show Samsel acting erratically, admonishing students while also ranting about religion and God and suicide and same-sex marriage and masturbation. Many of the claims are caught on video by students. One allegation made against Samsel, that he kicked a 16-year-old student in his genitals, seems to at least be circumstantially corroborated by the video.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Franklin County District Court released the probable cause affidavit used to charge Samsel on Tuesday. Samsel’s attorney was unable to keep the documents in the affidavit from being released. Included in the affidavit are the investigators’ interviews with Samsel and students who were present that day. Samsel has pleaded not guilty to the charges but video evidence in tandem with new evidence revealed in court seem to paint a different story.

The video and Samsel both agree on the idea that the classroom seemed rather rowdy. Samsel told investigators that he did not have control of the classroom and was becoming very frustrated at the time. He reportedly told investigators, “Even though I didn’t want to do any of the things I did right there and this is what’s going to end me up in a manic hospital probably, because it has all the appearances of a psychotic episode or manic episode.” At the same time, Samsel told investigators that while he did grab one of the students he only grabbed him lightly and any marks (police saw bruising on the victim’s shoulder) were God-given. To wit:

“He then stated, ‘I would honest to God never do anything to hurt him.’ Mark thought maybe (redacted) bruises ‘softly’ but ‘God works in mysterious ways,’” the affidavit says.

The more serious allegation that Samsel kicked a child in the genitals, something that is not seen on video but was attested to by the student, received a similarly contradictory response. “I did not kick the young man, I did not strike him. I just did it enough to … and I don’t even know if I made contact with you to be honest.” Samsel’s account is cryptically combined with a Fox 4 KC’s account that says Samsel had told the student to go to the principal’s office and when the student continued to be in his personal space, Samsel told police, “I had a crystal-clear moment and I swear to God and the camera, that God said ‘Yes,’ that is what I was supposed to do.” Samsel’s defense seems to be that the student initiated the contact and that any injury to the teenager was accidental and not a proactive move on Samsel’s part.

Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball ordered Samsel to obtain a mental health evaluation as a part of his bond. Samsel is also required to remain distant from the students alleging battery, and from unsupervised children in general, while he awaits the conclusion of his case.

