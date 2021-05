Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 10:24 Hits: 3

The forced landing of a passenger flight in Belarus and the subsequent arrest of a dissident has sparked backlash across the continent. Belarus' opposition has called for tougher measures against Lukashenko's government.

