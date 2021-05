Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 10:03 Hits: 3

A Frenchwoman jailed for her part in a foiled 2016 plot to blow up a car packed with gas canisters near Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris was back in court on Wednesday to appeal her 30-year jail sentence. FRANCE 24's Yena Lee reports from the courthouse.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210525-frenchwoman-appeals-jail-sentence-for-foiled-attack-near-notre-dame-cathedral