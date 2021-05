Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 16:38 Hits: 6

PARIS (Reuters) - Several French social media sites say they have been approached by a communications agency which offered them money to spread negative publicity about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a ploy the health minister described as dangerous and irresponsible. Read full story

