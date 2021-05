Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 17:33 Hits: 6

A group of Black Americans have bought land in central Georgia to build a town called Freedom. Organizers say they want their town to be a model Black community built on equity, energy efficiency, local food production, and more.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0525/Can-you-build-a-town-free-from-racism-These-Americans-say-yes?icid=rss