Calm Now in Gaza as Cease-Fire Takes Hold: UN Humanitarians

Calm is returning to Gaza as the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has held since it went into effect on Friday, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Monday.



Routine life is being restored throughout Gaza, which Hamas controls. Some of the main roads have been made passable, and the authorities are fixing damaged electrical lines, water, and wastewater networks, said OCHA.

It is critical that all parties work to maintain the cease-fire, it said.



Unimpeded humanitarian access is critical to ensure an effective response in Gaza. Humanitarian personnel must have freedom of movement to undertake their functions. Humanitarian personnel and objects used for humanitarian relief operations must also be protected and respected, said OCHA.



A flash appeal for Gaza will be launched on Thursday, it said.



According to OCHA, Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, spent two days this past weekend in Gaza, speaking with people who she said endured unimaginable suffering over the 11 days of hostilities.

