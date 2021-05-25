The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

U.S. Court Sentences Russian Cybercriminal To 30 Months In Prison

U.S. Court Sentences Russian Cybercriminal To 30 Months In Prison A U.S. court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 30 months in prison for his role in administering an online marketplace peddling stolen credit-card information and personal information to cybercriminals.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-us-/31272220.html

