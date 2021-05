Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:34 Hits: 4

The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions on Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210524-eu-leaders-agree-more-sanctions-on-belarus-over-plane-diversion