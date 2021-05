Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 02:33 Hits: 10

The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran on Monday said an agreement to monitor Tehran's activities would be extended by a month until June 24, as world powers hold talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210525-un-nuclear-watchdog-and-iran-extend-monitoring-deal-for-a-month