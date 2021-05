Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 05:52 Hits: 9

In a video posted online on Monday, Belarusian opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, detained when a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk, says he is in good health and acknowledges having played a role in organising mass disturbances in Minsk last year.

