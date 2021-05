Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 06:02 Hits: 9

ALARM bells should have gone off with that letter offering two million Sinovac doses for Penang. There was no letterhead, the sender used a Sabah house address and the offered transaction was stipulated to be through a personal account in a foreign bank. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/25/too-good-to-be-true-penang-vaccine-letter-should-have-triggered-suspicion