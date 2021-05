Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 06:36 Hits: 10

SEREMBAN: The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has been forced to cull seven adult lotong (dusky leaf monkeys, also known as dusky langurs) in an operation in Port Dickson as these had caused serious injuries to humans on three occasions this year. Read full story

