Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:54 Hits: 4

Military officers in Mali arrested the president, prime minister and defence minister of the country's interim government on Monday after a cabinet reshuffle, multiple diplomatic and government sources told Reuters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/military-arrest-mali-s-president-prime-minister-and-defence-14879378