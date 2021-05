Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:56 Hits: 4

Wiping away dust from bookshelves and mopping grimy floors, teachers and parents across Mexico are sprucing up vandalised schools ahead of the nationwide reopening on Jun 7.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexican-parents-clean-reopening-schools-where-thieves-took-even-toilet-doors-14879518