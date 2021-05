Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 23:22 Hits: 6

USÂ intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to USÂ government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-agencies-examine-reports-early-covid-19-infections-wuhan-14879332