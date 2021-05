Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 17:06 Hits: 5

Chancellor Angela Merkel has dismissed Belarus's explanation over the forced landing of a passenger flight and the arrest of a critical journalist. EU leaders are discussing additional sanctions against Belarus.

