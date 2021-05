Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 19:31 Hits: 5

India is bracing for its second cyclone in a week as officials in two eastern states ordered mass evacuations. The country's hospitals are already under strain from a spike in COVID-19 cases.

