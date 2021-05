Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 09:20 Hits: 3

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a Feb. 1 coup, her lawyer said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210524-myanmar-s-suu-kyi-makes-first-in-person-court-appearance-since-coup