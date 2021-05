Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:27 Hits: 5

Belarus’s forced diversion of a plane to arrest dissident journalist Roman Protasevich has prompted outrage. FRANCE 24 looks at precisely how it broke international law and what – if anything – can be done about it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210524-how-belarus-s-aviation-piracy-broke-international-law