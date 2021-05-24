The Disastrous Neglect of Neglected Tropical Diseases

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 10:35 Hits: 3

With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing even more of the world’s population into poverty and increasing the risk of debilitating illness, now is the time to redouble our efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases. And yet, increasing demands on government budgets seem poised to halt – and even reverse – hard-won progress.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/uk-government-funding-cuts-for-neglected-tropical-diseases-by-michael-kremer-and-edward-miguel-2021-05